Local organization helping the community with home ownership classes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single mom of two can now give her children a home thanks to the home buyer educational courses provided by the Greater Toledo Realtist Association (GRTA).

Somica Alexander, who is a first-time buyer, says she never looked at homeownership the same since she joined a class by the Greater Toledo Realtist Association.

“I was renting and my rent increased by $200 so in addition to the increase my landlord decided he didn’t want to do another lease he wanted to do month-to-month so I looked into home ownership and it made more sense in my head to at least have my money going toward something as far as building equity,” Alexander said.

She called the end of her renting experience traumatic.

“You’re going to pay something to stay somewhere anyway so why wouldn’t be something that you can call home, something that you can pass down to your kids and generations to come,” Alexander said.

That philosophy is what Rob Pasker, president of the Greater Toledo Realtist Association, is instilling in those taking the necessary steps to homeownership.

“They realize they’re not as far away from homeownership as they thought they were. They realized that creating a financial foundation that lasts for generations is literally just a few steps ahead if they stick to the plan,” Pasker said.

A plan that’s created during the one-on-one online counseling session followed by a free 5-hour class covering things from fair housing to building credit.

“The class was amazing it explained a lot about the loans that you may qualify for, what you may need to qualify for them,” Alexander said.

Alexander says she’s grateful for the opportunity to give her kids a place to call home. “My son is like a little handyman right now we did some small renovations and he’s running around he’s only two he’s running around,” Alexander said.

The GRTA is holding a fundraiser to help more families like Somica, the masquerade casino night is Saturday, Nov. 4. You can visit this link for more information.

