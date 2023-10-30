13abc Marketplace
Toledo man to serve life in prison for murder of his girlfriend

Sarah Schulte's boyfriend was charged with her murder.
Sarah Schulte's boyfriend was charged with her murder.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man will serve the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend.

Court records show a jury found Juan Garibaldo guilty of an Aggravated Murder charge on Oct. 27 in the 2022 death of his girlfriend, Sarah Schulte, 39. Judge Eric Marks sentenced him to life in prison without parole. Police say Garibaldo stabbed Schulte to death at a home in the 1400 block of Royalton in Toledo.

A judge previously declared a mistrial in Garibaldo’s first murder trial back in July after the jury was shown video of a police interrogation, which the judge had ruled could not to be used as evidence. Schulte’s father, Michael Root, told 13 Action News after the mistrial he was hopeful justice would eventually be served in his daughter’s killing.

Family and friends told described Schulte as a beautiful mother with a positive spirit after her death last year.

