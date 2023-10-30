Monroe hospital taking precautionary measures after debris found in water

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe, Michigan hospital is taking extra water quality precautions after debris was found in the water there.

According to a statement from a ProMedica spokesperson, the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital moved to use bottled water for drinking and food preparation, as well as installed filters on some sinks and showers for patients to use out of an abundance of caution when officials there were altered to debris in the water last week.

The spokesperson said all initial test results from outside water testing services have been negative.

“The safety of the patients and employees at our hospital is our primary concern,” the statement from ProMedica read in part.

A statement from the City of Monroe said ProMedica contacted its Water and Wastewater department Thursday, Oct. 26 about reports of black sediment contamination on one floor of the hospital.

The department found debris that appeared to be rubber gasket or washer material that is commonly found in internal plumbing, the city’s spokesperson said in a statement. Its staffers tested water samples from different floors for bacterial growth and all tests came back negative, the statement said.

The department recommended a campus-wide flush of the hospital’s internal infrastructure but did not turn off water to the hospital, the spokesperson said, noting that it’s not a system-wide issue and does not affect water customers.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.