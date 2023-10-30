October 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day today with a small chance for a redeveloping brief shower, possibly mixed with ice pellets (graupel). Temperatures will range from the low to middle 40s most of the day today. It will be clear and cold tonight. Lows are expected to drop into the low 30s. Halloween will be mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon. Highs are expected to be around 40 degrees. Clouds will build late afternoon, and a burst of snow is very possible between 6 to 8pm. Snow flurries are possible at times Tuesday night. Minor accumulations of a dusting or a coating of snow is possible on the grass, leaves, and elevated objects. Snow is expected to melt on the roads in the evening hours. However, air temperatures will drop below freezing around midnight. An isolated patch of black ice can’t be ruled out late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 20s. Wednesday will turn sunny with a high in the low to middle 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high around 50. Friday should warm back into the middle 50s. The weekend will bring similar temperatures with a chance of rain.

