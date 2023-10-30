13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio State Rep. Grim speaks about the Extreme Risk Protection Act at Toledo Library

Ohio State Rep. Grim speaks about the Extreme Risk Protection Act at Toledo library
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Representative Michele Grim of Toledo spoke at the main library to discuss the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act on Monday.

Grim introduced the act in May. The act would create a legal process for temporarily taking firearms away from people who present an imminent threat to themselves or others.

“We can’t wait for the next tragedy. I mean, we always say ‘Now’s not the time to talk about this.’ But when will be the time to talk about this? We cannot wait for the next tragedy. We cannot wait for the next person to be killed or injured because we can’t act. And now is the time to act,” Grim said.

Grim said 21 states and Washington D.C. have enacted extreme risk or “Red Flag” laws.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
What to expect for school levies on November ballot
The Greater Toledo Realist Organization is helping educate the community on home ownership.
Local organization helping the community with home ownership classes
Ohio 'I Voted' stickers
Republicans face off for Ohio 2024 2024 Senate race
A neighbor reached out to 13 Action News for help.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neglected house attracts unwelcome guests