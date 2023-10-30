Ohio State Rep. Grim speaks about the Extreme Risk Protection Act at Toledo library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Representative Michele Grim of Toledo spoke at the main library to discuss the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act on Monday.

Grim introduced the act in May. The act would create a legal process for temporarily taking firearms away from people who present an imminent threat to themselves or others.

“We can’t wait for the next tragedy. I mean, we always say ‘Now’s not the time to talk about this.’ But when will be the time to talk about this? We cannot wait for the next tragedy. We cannot wait for the next person to be killed or injured because we can’t act. And now is the time to act,” Grim said.

Grim said 21 states and Washington D.C. have enacted extreme risk or “Red Flag” laws.

