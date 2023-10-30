Republicans face off for Ohio 2024 2024 Senate race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four candidates are currently vying to be one of Ohio’s U.S. Senators in 2024. Three Republicans are currently campaigning for their party’s nomination for the seat including the Secretary of State, Frank LaRose.

LaRose said he has the experience to withstand the primary and believes he can beat Senator Sherrod Brown.

