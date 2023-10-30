Sylvania Twp. firefighter charged for allegedly stealing painkillers from patient

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania Township firefighter accused of stealing painkillers from a patient during a medical run is now facing criminal charges.

Police say Ryan Sedlock, a Sylvania Township Fire Lieutenant who has been with the department for 13 years, is charged with two counts of theft after officials say he stole Tramadol while on a medical run on Oct. 6. He was previously placed on paid leave following the alleged incident.

13 Action News reached out to the firefighter last week to get a comment but he has yet to return our phone call.

According to a police report, the firefighter’s wife went to the fire station while her husband was working to search his truck to see if he was hiding medication. The report said she found a prescription bottle of Tramadol, a strong painkiller, that didn’t belong to him. The firefighter’s wife took pictures of the bottle and left it where she found it. Then she sent the pictures to a firefighter who was working. He alerted administrators and sent them the pictures.

An investigation revealed the prescription bottle’s owner was a patient to whom the firefighter had responded that morning.

Sylvania Township Police were notified. Investigators went to a hospital to talk to the 83-year-old woman the medication belonged to, and she told police she did not give anyone permission to take any of her medication. The woman’s daughter told 13 Action News, the theft was shocking.

“Who expects somebody to come to your house as help and find out that they are stealing drugs out of the house?” said Jody Ballis.

Ballis said her 83-year-old mother has severe rheumatoid arthritis and other medical issues. She says her mother wasn’t feeling well on Oct. 6.

“So, I called 911 so the two EMS and the firefighter came out here. He was talking to me, and the EMS were in the front room, front bedroom dealing with her and talking to her. And he kept trying to send me out of the house,” said Ballis.

She said she now believes what the Sylvania Township fire lieutenant was up to.

“At the time I didn’t realize he was going to be thieving pills,” Ballis said. “If he’s on drugs, hopefully, he gets help. And hopefully, he learns something out of this.”

The attached video is from a previous report, before the firefighter was charged.

