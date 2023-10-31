10/31: Erin’s Halloween Forecast

Tonight’s snowflakes are still expected in western counties after 3pm and then the metro area after 5pm, but because of warmer soil temperatures, expect only a dusting on the grass and leaves. Temperatures during Trick-or-Treat decline into the mid-30s with the snowflakes hitting eastern counties around 8pm. Overnight into Wednesday, expect clearing and temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Wednesday itself is quite chilly with highs only in the upper-40s and mostly sunny skies, though temperatures return to something more normal by Friday.

