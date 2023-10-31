13abc Marketplace
10/31: Erin’s Halloween Forecast

Cold with the first snowflakes of the season; freezing start to Wednesday
Expect quite cold temperatures and the first snowflakes this season this evening, impacting your Trick-or-Treat plans.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tonight’s snowflakes are still expected in western counties after 3pm and then the metro area after 5pm, but because of warmer soil temperatures, expect only a dusting on the grass and leaves. Temperatures during Trick-or-Treat decline into the mid-30s with the snowflakes hitting eastern counties around 8pm. Overnight into Wednesday, expect clearing and temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Wednesday itself is quite chilly with highs only in the upper-40s and mostly sunny skies, though temperatures return to something more normal by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

