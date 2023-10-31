13abc Marketplace
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County

7 people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in Erie Township according to officials from Monroe County Police Depar
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A teenager has died after a crash in Monroe County last week, police said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy has died after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 North that left six other people hurt on Friday night.

It happened on I-75N at the Bay Creek Road overpass in Erie Township on Friday, Oct. 27 around 7:15pm. A news release from MCSO said a driver who wasn’t paying attention rear-ended one car and hit multiple others in a chain reaction. Several people injured in the crash were taken to area hospitals for their injuries and are stable. MCSO said everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelt except for the 14-year-old.

Authorities did not identify the teen who died in the update on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the crash is still under investigation and asked that anyone with information call 734-240-7756.

The attached video is from a previous report on the crash.

