13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

All Toledo GM workers expected to be back to work Wednesday

After six weeks on the picket lines, the UAW strike appears to finally be nearing an end. The UAW has come to tentative agreements with the big 3.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After six weeks on the picket lines, the United Auto Workers strike appears to finally be nearing an end. The UAW has come to tentative agreements with Ford, GM and Stellantis.

If the tentative deals are ratified by the membership, they’ll be getting a 25% wage increase over the next four-and-a-half years, a cost of living adjustment and boosts to retirement income, including 401k contributions.

Although most members are back to work, the tentative contract isn’t a done deal just yet. So what’s next for workers -- the thousands here in Toledo and NW Ohio?

Tony Totty tells 13 Action News that by Wednesday, all 340 GM workers will be back on the assembly lines.

The United Auto Workers announced Monday that it had reached a tentative deal with General Motors, days after Ford and Stellantis reached agreements.

Even though Toledo’s GM plant was not part of the targeted strike, some of its members were still affected.

“We supply five facilities in General Motors with our transmissions, and two of those facilities went down,” said UAW Local 14 president Tony Totty. “Because of that, our members were put out of the facility due to a labor struggle or labor situation, so because of that they were actually receiving strike pay, even though we didn’t have a strike line.”

Now that there is a tentative agreement, Totty says the next step is to vote on what’s been decided.

“On Friday, the local leadership of General Motors -- all the presidents and chair people across the nation -- are going to meet in Detroit and we’re going to hear the contract for the first time ourselves and then we’re going to vote on whether or not it’s suitable to take to our memberships.” said Totty.

Once the deal gets to the members, they will vote on it. If it passes by a majority vote, it will be a ratified deal. But if members still don’t agree...

“We don’t know. We’ve never been in this situation before. Normally you ratify your contract before you go back to work, but because of this new strategy that Detroit has, we’re in uncharted territory and we don’t know what would happen if it was turned down. Do you take everybody out? Do you take the facilities that were already out or do you take different facilities out? We don’t know.” said Totty.

So for right now, Totty is hopeful that all members fully understand what’s in the deal and vote based on what’s best for them.

“Everybody will hear the deal. There’s something in there -- a little something for everybody and I’m happy to say our process should work, and the members will decide whether it’s a good deal for them or not.” said Totty.

Totty told 13 Action News that GM didn’t get everything they wanted in the deal, but he says it’s great to have battery facilities included -- they just need to figure out exactly what that entails, along with everything else included in the deal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

10/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
BG blender explosion
BG man causes explosion mixing chemicals in blender
Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful have set up their candy wrapper collection boxes just in...
Keep Toledo/Lucas Co. Beautiful collecting Halloween candy wrappers
The summit will be held on Nov. 8.
LCBDD to hold summit to help children with disabilities transition to adulthood
Tentative agreements have been made between the Big 3 and the UAW after over 40 days of...
13 Action News Big Story: The ripple effects of the UAW strike ending