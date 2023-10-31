Aqua Ohio to flush Tiffin water system Thursday

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Aqua Ohio is conducting a water main flushing in Tiffin later this week.

On Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aqua Ohio will be opening select fire hydrants to remove sediment that accumulates within water mains. The flushing will not cause any interruptions to water service but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration.

According to Aqua Ohio, while the flushing is taking place, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining. If tap water is discolored, customers should allow their water to run, cold only, until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Customers should try not to use their hot water until water is running clear because it can introduce the discolored water to their hot water tank and make the issue last longer

“Flushing is an important part of Aqua’s regular maintenance program,” said Aqua Ohio. “It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup.”

