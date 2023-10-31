13abc Marketplace
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer, husband Pete Sampras says

File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19, 2008.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News/TMX) - Retired tennis pro Pete Sampras said his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has been undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer.

Pete Sampras shared the news in a statement posted by the ATP Tour on X, formerly Twitter.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” the statement reads. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy, and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Pete Sampras praised their sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, for their support throughout the process, which has taken a toll on the family. The pair have been married for 23 years.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring,” Pete Sampras wrote.

He added, “I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbling asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, 50, has numerous film and TV credits to her name, and is perhaps most famous for her role as Veronica Vaughn in the Adam Sandler movie “Billy Madison.” She also appeared in “The Wedding Planner” as Fran, the jilted fiancée of Matthew McConaughey’s character, Steve, along with “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Shopgirl,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

