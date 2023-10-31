13abc Marketplace
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an investigation is underway Tuesday following a deadly plane crash in Marion County.

Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. in a bean field in Pleasant Township about 9-miles from the Marion Municipal Airport.

According to the highway patrol, the crash resulted in fatal injuries and remains under investigation.

Further information was not released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

