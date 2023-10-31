Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an investigation is underway Tuesday following a deadly plane crash in Marion County.

Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. in a bean field in Pleasant Township about 9-miles from the Marion Municipal Airport.

According to the highway patrol, the crash resulted in fatal injuries and remains under investigation.

Further information was not released.

