13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Keep Toledo/Lucas Co. Beautiful collecting Halloween candy wrappers

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful have set up their candy wrapper collection boxes just in...
Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful have set up their candy wrapper collection boxes just in time for Halloween.(WVVA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful have set up their candy wrapper collection boxes just in time for Halloween.

The organization is collecting plastic wrappers, paper wrappers and even the big plastic bag that bite sized candy comes in. However, they are not accepting sucker sticks.

You can drop off your candy wrappers at any of the following YMCA locations:

  • Anthony Wayne Community YMCA located at 1330 Michigan Ave., Waterville OH 43566
  • Downtown Toledo YMCA located at 300 N Summit St., Toledo OH 43604
  • Eastern Community YMCA located at 2960 Pickle Rd., Oregon OH 43616
  • Fort Meigs YMCA located at 13415 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg OH 43551
  • Francis Family YMCA located at 2000 W Dean Rd., Temperance MI 48182
  • Sylvania YMCA/JCC located at 6465 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania OH 43560
  • Wayman D Palmer Community YMCA located at 2053 N 14th St., Toledo OH 43620
  • West Toledo YMCA located at 2110 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo OH 43614
  • Wolf Creek YMCA located at 2100 S Holland-Sylvania Rd., Maumee OH 43537

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The summit will be held on Nov. 8.
LCBDD to hold summit to help children with disabilities transition to adulthood
Tentative agreements have been made between the Big 3 and the UAW after over 40 days of...
13 Action News Big Story: The ripple effects of the UAW strike ending
A Toledo Public Schools elementary principal is back walking the hallways.
TPS principal returns from deployment
Tentative agreements have been made between the Big 3 and the UAW after over 40 days of...
13 Action News Big Story: Ripple effects of the UAW strike ending