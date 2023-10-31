Keep Toledo/Lucas Co. Beautiful collecting Halloween candy wrappers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful have set up their candy wrapper collection boxes just in time for Halloween.

The organization is collecting plastic wrappers, paper wrappers and even the big plastic bag that bite sized candy comes in. However, they are not accepting sucker sticks.

You can drop off your candy wrappers at any of the following YMCA locations:

Anthony Wayne Community YMCA located at 1330 Michigan Ave., Waterville OH 43566

Downtown Toledo YMCA located at 300 N Summit St., Toledo OH 43604

Eastern Community YMCA located at 2960 Pickle Rd., Oregon OH 43616

Fort Meigs YMCA located at 13415 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg OH 43551

Francis Family YMCA located at 2000 W Dean Rd., Temperance MI 48182

Sylvania YMCA/JCC located at 6465 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania OH 43560

Wayman D Palmer Community YMCA located at 2053 N 14th St., Toledo OH 43620

West Toledo YMCA located at 2110 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo OH 43614

Wolf Creek YMCA located at 2100 S Holland-Sylvania Rd., Maumee OH 43537

