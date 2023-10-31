13abc Marketplace
LCBDD to hold summit to help children with disabilities transition to adulthood

The summit will be held on Nov. 8.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transitioning to adulthood can be difficult and for children with disabilities and that transition can come with a whole new set of challenges.

“As children with disabilities start the transition to adulthood, some parents are left wondering how they can help their soon-to-be adult children, and the Lucas County Board For Developmental Disabilities is here to help with that,” said Heather McVay, service and support administration coordinator with LCBDD.

The staff at the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is holding a summit for transition-age children to help them make that jump into the next stage of life.

“When your child has a disability, we have to think about things a little bit differently,” said McVay.

McVay says they usually see programs and services for people with disabilities drop off around the age of 14, but they are working to change that and shed light on current offerings in the community.

“Their path isn’t always graduate high school and go on to college, there’s a lot more to it than that,” said McVay.

The summit will be held on Nov. 8 and will offer the opportunity for families to come and get information on resources to help them with the transition into adulthood, learn more about the legal process and discover new technologies to make their loved one’s life more accessible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

