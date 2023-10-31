13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

October 31st Weather Forecast

Cold & Snow This Evening, Normal Pattern This Weekend
Cold & Snow This Evening, Normal Pattern This Weekend
Cold & Snow This Evening, Normal Pattern This Weekend(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and sunny early on this Halloween. The afternoon will turn cloudy with a high around 40 degrees. Snow showers are likely between 5-8pm this evening. Flurries are possible early tonight before the sky clears out by Wednesday morning. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible on the grass, leaves, and elevated surfaces. Snow is expected to melt on contact on the warmer roads.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Highs will stay in the middle 50s over the weekend into early next week with a chance of rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

10/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/30/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
10/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Temperatures are much cooler to start of the week. There is a slight chance of an isolated...
10/30: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast
Temperatures are much cooler to start of the week. There is a slight chance of an isolated...
10/30: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast