October 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and sunny early on this Halloween. The afternoon will turn cloudy with a high around 40 degrees. Snow showers are likely between 5-8pm this evening. Flurries are possible early tonight before the sky clears out by Wednesday morning. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible on the grass, leaves, and elevated surfaces. Snow is expected to melt on contact on the warmer roads.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Highs will stay in the middle 50s over the weekend into early next week with a chance of rain.

