13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and blue flashing lights and green decals – has been spotted multiple times in the area.(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida are warning the public about a vehicle that they say is impersonating law enforcement.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and blue flashing lights and green decals – has been spotted multiple times in the area.

Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are...
Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are decorated with a decal that mimics a law enforcement seal and the words “National Booty Behavior Protection.”(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle.

Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words “BOOTY PATROL” on it, and the doors are decorated with a decal that mimics a law enforcement seal and the words “National Booty Behavior Protection.”

The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, like the one pictured...
The truck mimics the look of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, like the one pictured here.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The sheriff’s office is looking for the owner of the vehicle and is warning community members to not pull over for the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

A lawsuit has been filed against the Baton Rouge Diocese on behalf of a child sexual abuse...
SJJ faculty member accused of sexual abuse in 1999-2000
Expect quite cold temperatures and the first snowflakes this season this evening, impacting...
10/31: Erin's Halloween Forecast
It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades
FBI Director Christopher Wrays says that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout...
FBI Director says terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023