Toledo man indicted for Oct. 24 armed robbery

Sailes Jr. was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge.
Sailes Jr. was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge for an incident that occurred on Oct. 24.

Court records show Marco Sailes Jr. was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury for an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 24.

According to the records, Sailes Jr. was seen on video with two unknown suspects using a gun, pointing it at a victim and taking their cell phone, Air Pods and vehicle. Police say the person he robbed was a Target employee walking to their car.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

