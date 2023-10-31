Toledo man indicted for Oct. 24 armed robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge for an incident that occurred on Oct. 24.

Court records show Marco Sailes Jr. was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury for an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 24.

According to the records, Sailes Jr. was seen on video with two unknown suspects using a gun, pointing it at a victim and taking their cell phone, Air Pods and vehicle. Police say the person he robbed was a Target employee walking to their car.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

