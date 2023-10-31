Toledo Refining Company warns of possible harmless odor during project work on Pickle Road Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Refining Company is warning the community that they may smell a harmless odor on Wednesday while work is being done in the City of Oregon.

On Nov. 1, the Toledo refinery will be working on a project in their Tank Farm located on Pickle Road. The project involves the system that adds odorizer to propane, the same odorizer that is put into natural gas so that a leak in a home can be detected by smell.

According to TRC, even a very small amount of the odorizer produces a strong smell that can be carried by wind. TRC says it will do everything possible to eliminate the odor but there is a small chance that the work could generate a smell, similar to natural gas, for a short period of time. The odor poses no risk to the public.

If you have any questions, call plant protection at 419-698-6600.

