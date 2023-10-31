Toledo Urban Air gives free admission to UAW members

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Jeep employees say they are heading back to work Tuesday, but before clocking in, Urban Air gave union workers and their families a free night of fun.

Urban Air district manager for Toledo, Tim Hartman, says they have never done anything like this, but Monday night was all about United Auto Worker union members and their families, and they did not have to pay a dime to play at the indoor park.

“Obviously they’ve had a rough couple weeks and we just wanted to offer it to the community and allow them to come in and have a great time at a very high discount,” said Hartman.

Stellantis worker, Jasmine Luckie says she appreciates not having to worry about the cost after a stressful few weeks without work.

“My son was so excited to come to this so, I’m like, okay we can go or whatever. So, like it being a free event it does take a lift off your shoulders,” Luckie said.

Stellantis workers we spoke with say they are unsure what these next couple of days will look like, with a ratification vote still coming. We will continue to keep you updated on that developing story.

