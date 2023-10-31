13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman accused of abusing mentally disabled patient

The grand jury indicted Shervia Henderson on a Patient Abuse charge, a fourth-degree felony.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a woman Tuesday for allegedly abusing a patient.

The grand jury indicted Shervia Henderson on a Patient Abuse charge, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records say Henderson was “tussling” with a mentally disabled patient in their bedroom and threw the victim to the floor four to five times in March of 2023. In a different location, Henderson allegedly threw the victim to the floor once again, put her knee in the victim’s back, and had the victim’s face in the carpet.

Henderson’s place of employment was redacted in the criminal complaint. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the alleged incident.

