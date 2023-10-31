TPD releasing information on downtown incident where suspect was shot by officer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department will hold a news conference 10 a.m. Tuesday to release information surrounding the shooting of a suspect on October 26.
The afternoon shooting happened at the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange downtown.
The person suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This story will be updated with additional information when the news conference is over.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.