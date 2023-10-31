TPD releasing information on downtown incident where suspect was shot by officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department will hold a news conference 10 a.m. Tuesday to release information surrounding the shooting of a suspect on October 26.

The afternoon shooting happened at the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange downtown.

The person suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated with additional information when the news conference is over.

