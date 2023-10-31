13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD releasing information on downtown incident where suspect was shot by officer

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department will hold a news conference 10 a.m. Tuesday to release information surrounding the shooting of a suspect on October 26.

The afternoon shooting happened at the Toledo Blade building at Superior and Orange downtown.

The person suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated with additional information when the news conference is over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking the tricky trick-or-treat forecast hour by hour
Urban Air gives UAW members free admission to indoor park
Toledo Urban Air gives free admission to UAW members
First-time home buyers get help through homeownership classes
First-time home buyers get help through homeownership classes
October 31st Weather Forecast