TPS principal returns from deployment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools elementary principal is back walking the hallways. Principal Shaun Mitchell was deployed a year ago to serve our country.

Haunted halls, little goblins and treats for everyone these students are celebrating more than just Halloween. They’re celebrating the return of their principal.

“The teachers are amazing. We have a strong core. The assistant principal that stepped in and filled in for me, was the backbone to help keep this going,” principal Shaun Mitchell said.

DeVeaux Elementary Principal Shaun Mitchell is beloved by his students and his staff.

Monday was his first day back in the school after being deployed with the Ohio National Guard.

“From the moment that I walked in the kids were standing outside, they started whispering he’s back, Mr. Mitchell is back,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a member of the 5-54th SFAB Engineer Advising Team 6521 with the Ohio National Guard. He was deployed to the Philippines and Mongolia.

The easiest way to explain his job is he’s a teacher for the army internationally

“Both careers give you a different balance in life. The military is great but you don’t have children in your life. And they are the ones that make this job amazing,” Mitchell said.

The students are glad to have their superhero back walking the hallways.

