11/1: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Another frosty night ahead, then a warmup for the weekend.
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We will have melting snow this with afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. More frost will develop tonight as temps drop into the upper 20s. Thursday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with a southwest breeze and highs near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the middle 50s. Saturday will be more on the cloudy side with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday and Monday are expected to be warmer with highs in the low 60s and a chance for rain each day, more likely Monday. Some thunder is also possible later Monday. More rain is expected Monday night into Election Day. It will also be cooler with highs around 50 next Tuesday (Election Day).

