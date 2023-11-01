11/1/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing early, then becoming mostly cloudy by morning, patchy frost possible, lows in the lower 30s. THURSDAY: Patchy AM frost, then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, highs near 50. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, highs in the mid 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid to upper 50s. We “fall back” Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

