13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/1/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

11/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clearing early, then becoming mostly cloudy by morning, patchy frost possible, lows in the lower 30s. THURSDAY: Patchy AM frost, then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, highs near 50. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, highs in the mid 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid to upper 50s. We “fall back” Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

11/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/1: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
November 1st Weather Forecast
Cold Today, But A Weekend Warm Up Is On The Way
November 1st Weather Forecast