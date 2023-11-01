27K registered Ohio voters removed for inactivity weeks before November 7 election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - 26,666 registered voters have been removed from the voter registration database follow four years of inactivity.

The registration removals comes after the Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made a concerted effort to remove registration of voter who did not do the following within the last two federal elections:

Voting in a primary or general election;

Responding to the confirmation notices from the county board of elections;

Submitting an absentee ballot application;

Updating or confirming their address online, by mail, or in person;

Updating their registration online, by mail, or in person;

Updating or confirming their address with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles;

Responding to the mailing advising them of their pending cancellation; or

Signing a circulated petition for a candidate or ballot issue.

The registration removals comes after the state already removed 124,158 registrations.

According to Atiba Ellis, Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University, as a result of this many will try and vote next week and simply not be able to. “It’s very well likely that a voter might attempt to vote next week, or that a voter will vote today during early voting and find out that they are not registered,” Professor Ellis said, “And given that Ohio has a 30-day deadline to register to vote in an election they’ll find that they can’t register and thus they are out of luck in terms of voting”.

For anyone that had their registration removed prior to the November 7 election, there won’t be enough time to re-register until the next election. You can check your status at the link here.

