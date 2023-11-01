Atlanta-based company announces acquisition of ProMedica’s home health, palliative, and hospice business

ATLANTA, Ohio (WTVG) - An Atlanta-based company announced Wednesday it is finalizing its purchase of ProMedica’s home health, palliative, and hospice business.

In a Wednesday press release, Gentiva said it received all required regulatory approval needed and completed the acquisition of ProMedica’s home health, palliative, and hospice business. It went on to say Gentiva is taking on more than 4,000 ProMedica associates and that the two companies are working together to ensure a smooth transition.

Most of ProMedica’s hospice locations will rebrand to Heartland Hospice by the end of the year, Home Health locations will rebrand to Heartland Home Health in early 2024, and ProMedica’a palliative care business will operate under Gentiva’s Empatia Palliative Care brand, the news release said.

“This is a significant milestone because we believe this transaction will benefit the patients and families in our care and are enthusiastic about welcoming the talented caregivers at ProMedica into the Gentiva family,” said David Causby, president and chief executive officer of Gentiva. “As a combined company, we plan to increase the number of caregivers and provide greater access to our care offering to more patients in the communities we serve.”

