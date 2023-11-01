“Christmas Tree Ship” Community Giveback Day set for Dec. 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be hosting the Christmas Tree Ship on Dec. 2 along with free admission to the museum for all.

The Christmas Tree Ship tradition is in honor of the schooner Rouse Simmons which sank on Nov. 23, 1912, while carrying Christmas trees.

As part of the event, people who attend are asked to get a tree or give a tree as well as provide holiday support by donating toward gift cards for community partners.

The University of Toledo Medical Center will be helping fund the event and because of its support, free admission will be offered to anyone wishing to attend. UTMC will also be matching every donation made.

13 Action News reporter Lissa Guyton will be the emcee for the event.

The event will be held at the National Museum of the Great Lakes at 1701 Front Street in Toledo. Admission is free, trees will be $65 each.

