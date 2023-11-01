13abc Marketplace
Findlay Red Cross collecting donations for troops overseas

(Source: Operation North State)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross Operation: Holiday Cheer program lets the community send packages of holiday cheer to service members. Specific items for care packages will be collected and delivered to service members overseas.

“The items we’re collecting for the troops are simple, everyday things we take for granted, but for the troops they mean a lot and bring some comfort from home” said Todd James, Executive Director of the Red Cross of North Central Ohio. James said individuals, schools, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate by collecting items and delivering them to the Red Cross office in Findlay.

James said the list of items being collected comes straight from the troops. “The Red Cross has Service to the Armed Forces stations on these bases and our personnel who serve the troops provided a list of items that our brave men and women need and want. That’s the list we are using to fill the care packages,” said James. Items being collected include:

· Individually packaged snacks (e.g., chips, cookies, chocolates, candy/holiday candy, crackers, nuts, trail mix, beef jerky, Pop Tarts, & pumpkin seeds, microwave popcorn)

· Ground coffee (no K Cups)

· Protein powder

· Feminine hygiene products

· Toothbrushes

· Toothpaste

· Shampoo & conditioner

· Deodorant

· Soap & body wash



· Laundry detergent sheets (no pods/liquid detergent)

Items can be dropped off at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair St. in Findlay and at the Hancock County Veterans Services, 1100 E. Main Cross St. Ste. 123 in Findlay.

The deadline for dropping off the items is Monday, November 13.

