Four sentenced for healthcare fraud scheme in Toledo area

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four Toledo area people were sentenced for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme that generated $17 million in insurance billings.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kevin Clay was sentenced to 51 months in prison after he was convicted. Clay also must forfeit all property related to the offenses.

Evidence presented at trial showed Clay was the co-owner of Theramedical, LLC. A pharmaceutical marketing company that specializes in compounded pain and scar cream. Evidence showed Clay and the company recruited and paid people to get prescriptions for pain and scar cream. Some of the prescriptions cost as much as $14,000.

The prescriptions were sent to a Cleveland-area pharmacy which filled the prescription and killed insurance companies.

The people involved in the scheme hid the fact that patients were paid to get the prescriptions and that they were often not needed.

Clay was also convicted of making a false application for tax-exempt status. Clay created the Clay Foundation and in his application to the IRS, he claimed the foundation was a public charity. However, the foundation was almost entirely funded by fraud proceeds. According to the press release, Clay did little to no fundraising and awarded virtually no scholarships. He also purchased gold and silver in his own name.

The other three sentenced for their roles in the scheme include Matthew Maluchnik, a co-founder of Thermedical, Loni Peace, a relative of Maluchnik and Suzette Huenefeld a doctor in Perrysburg.

According to the release, Maluchnik was sentenced to 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud and making false statements on tax returns. Peace was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud. Huenefeld was also sentenced to two years of probation. She pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud.

Huenefeld wrote prescriptions for pain and scar cream for patients referred to her by Theramedical.

