Hancock Co. officials hold Topping Off ceremony for new judicial center

Iron workers raised up the final highest steel beam into place on the front stair tower of the three-story building.
Iron workers raised up the final highest steel beam into place on the front stair tower of the three-story building.(Hancock County Commissioner)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County officials held a Topping Off ceremony on Tuesday for the new judicial center in downtown Findlay.

Hancock County officials and their various staffs were at the busy construction site on Oct. 31 to celebrate the Topping Off ceremony with their design and build team. At the ceremony, the iron workers raised up the final highest steel beam into place on the front stair tower of the three-story building that’s 47,000 square foot and costs $20.8 million. 

Officials say construction is proceeding as planned and will continue as workers enclose the perimeter of the building now through the upcoming winter months.

“We are very pleased to celebrate this important milestone in the life of this project,” said Hancock County Commissioner Timothy Bechtol. “The work on this very congested downtown site is progressing very nicely and we continue to be impressed with how smoothly our design/build team is handling the complexity of this work.”

