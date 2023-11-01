13abc Marketplace
Historic Tiffin building destroyed in fire, county officials say

The old Standard Garage was built in 1908.
The old Standard Garage was built in 1908.(Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A historic building in Tiffin was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, according to the Seneca County Historical Society.

According to SCHS, around mid-afternoon on Oct. 31, it was reported that the old Standard Garage, located at 14 E. Perry Street, was on fire.  Upon arrival, fire departments saw large amounts of black smoke coming from the front of the building and the floors were reportedly too unstable for anyone to enter the building.

Seneca County officials say the fire quickly spread through the three levels of the building which included several apartments. The fire inside of the building was unreachable by much of the hose streams and eventually, the only option to extinguish the fire was to bring in an excavator to open up the center of the building.

SCHS says once the excavator pulled down the center dormer along the roofline, it opened a hole in the attic which immediately vented the fire. Fire departments were able to then direct several streams into the opening to put out the flames. The fire continued to smolder late into the evening

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries. SCHS learned that the fire was accidently caused by someone working on an automobile in the garage area.

“What’s unfortunate about this loss is that this was one of those few surviving buildings that’s still standing, that had felt the wrath of the 1913 flood,” said SCHS. “The building, known as the Standard Garage, was built around 1908 and was one the first buildings dedicated to the care and repairs of the new invention of that time – the automobile.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

