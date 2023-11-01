13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Lights Before Christmas once again in USA Today 10Best competition

Last year, the Toledo Zoo took second place.
Last year, the Toledo Zoo took second place.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is once again in the running for Best Zoo Lights as part of the USA Today 10Best competition.

According to contest rules, you can vote for your favorite zoo lights once per day until voting ends on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The top 10 winning displays, which will be determined by the votes, will be announced on Dec. 8.

Last year, the Toledo Zoo took second place.

You can cast your vote for Best Zoo Lights by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Halloween Snow in Northwest Ohio on Oct. 31, 2023
Halloween snow breaks local records
From Nov. 1 through March 31, 2024, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance...
Ohio energy bill assistance applications now open
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Jamar Kenney
Toledo man accused of shooting that led to standoff pleads guilty