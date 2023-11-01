Lights Before Christmas once again in USA Today 10Best competition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is once again in the running for Best Zoo Lights as part of the USA Today 10Best competition.

According to contest rules, you can vote for your favorite zoo lights once per day until voting ends on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The top 10 winning displays, which will be determined by the votes, will be announced on Dec. 8.

Last year, the Toledo Zoo took second place.

You can cast your vote for Best Zoo Lights by clicking here.

