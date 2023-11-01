NOGA to hold resource fair for seniors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Gerontological Association is holding a resource fair for seniors on Thursday.

The “How to Live a Better Life - Tips for Seniors” resource fair is taking place on Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Margaret Hunt Senior Center located at 2121 Garden Lake Dr. in Toledo.

NOGA says the event is free an open to the public and will include resources, educational tips and table and raffle prizes.

According to NOGA, the event will also feature the following speakers:

“Veterans Aid and Attendance-Info for Veterans and their surviving spouses” - Chuck Coe, Veterans Service Officer, Veterans Affairs Dept

“Tips to Slash your Utility Costs” - Amy Carles, senior outreach & education specialist, Office of the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel

“Metroparks Update: Great things are Happening!” - Trisha Hausknecht, marketing and event manager with Metroparks Toledo

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.