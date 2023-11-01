November 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have melting snow today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 40s this afternoon. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will be more on the cloudy side with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday and Monday are expected to be warmer with highs in the low 60s with a chance of rain. The best chance of rain in the next week is on Monday night into Election Day. It will also be colder with a high in the upper 40s next Tuesday (Election Day).

