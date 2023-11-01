13abc Marketplace
Authorities looking for fugitive wanted in Toledo, New York

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service and the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help with locating a fugitive who is wanted in Toledo and New York.

According to NOVFTF, Wilfredo Rentas, 58, of Toledo, is wanted by the New York Parole Board for parole violations with an underlying offense of burglary. Rentas is also wanted by the Toledo Police Department for two separate counts of burglary.

Rentas is a white male who is 5′8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with “Eula” on it and also uses the nickname “Slick Willie.”

NOVFTF says Rentas was last known to reside in the 600 block of Cadillac Court in Toledo and is believed to still be in the Toledo area.

Anyone with information concerning Rentas or any wanted fugitive can contact NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or you can submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

