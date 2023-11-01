13abc Marketplace
Ohio lawmakers looking to end the hassle of switching clocks for standard and daylight saving time

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio lawmakers are trying to end the back-and-forth, spring and fall movement of your clocks for standard and daylight saving time.

Ohio House Concurrent Resolution 7 (H.R.C 7) is an attempt to encourage U.S. Congress to move on its Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.

The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent.

According to H.C.R. 7, “The Congress of the United States first adopted daylight saving time during World War I to support war industries. In addition, continuous daylight saving time was observed during World War II, referred to as War Time, and during the 1973 oil crisis.”

The resolution goes on to explain, “The benefits of daylight saving time include additional daylight in the evening hours, increased outdoor playtime for the children and youth, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety, and crime reduction.”

The Ohio Senate has already passed its version of the bill, and it is now up to the Ohio House to send the unified message to Washington, that the practice of moving clocks by an hour is old, outdated and a disruption to people’s lives.

