13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio State No. 1 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Youngstown State during an NCAA...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Youngstown State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Associated Press)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Buckeyes sit atop the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (8-0) was ranked first followed by two-time defending champ Georgia (8-0) at No. 2 and Michigan (8-0) in third.

The undefeated Buckeyes have quality road wins at Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and also beat at the time No. 7 Penn State at home.

The final rankings will be released December 3 after the conference championship games, and those set the four-team playoff field.

The national championship game will be held on January 8 in Houston.

This is the final season of the four-team format before the playoff expands to 12 teams next year.

Up next: Ohio State hosts Rutgers at noon on Saturday on WOIO.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - October 27th, 2023
Eleven schools in the Big Ten said they had found evidence that Connor Stalions, an analyst at...
Ticket buys to multiple Big Ten games found in name of suspended Michigan staffer, AP sources say
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 20, 2023
Slater Family Ice Arena at BGSU
BGSU hockey coach to be reinstated after hazing investigation, student conduct violations issued
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs past Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during...
Could a law ban Ohio State Buckeye games shown exclusively on streaming platforms?