Ohio State No. 1 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Buckeyes sit atop the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (8-0) was ranked first followed by two-time defending champ Georgia (8-0) at No. 2 and Michigan (8-0) in third.

THE FIRST CFP RANKINGS OF THE SEASON ARE HERE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qQVXIFvamL — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

The undefeated Buckeyes have quality road wins at Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and also beat at the time No. 7 Penn State at home.

The final rankings will be released December 3 after the conference championship games, and those set the four-team playoff field.

The national championship game will be held on January 8 in Houston.

This is the final season of the four-team format before the playoff expands to 12 teams next year.

Up next: Ohio State hosts Rutgers at noon on Saturday on WOIO.

