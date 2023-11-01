13abc Marketplace
Ohio tops $5 billion in sports bets

New state data shows September was the third-largest month for sports gambling in Ohio since the industry went live at the start of the year.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New state data shows September was the third-largest month for sports gambling in Ohio since the industry went live at the start of the year.

Ohioans placed nearly $700 million in bets in September, the first full month of the NFL season.

The state is on pace to have one of the top-five sports betting markets in the country. So far this year, the sports gaming industry has generated $700 million in taxable revenue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

