Ohio tops $5 billion in sports bets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New state data shows September was the third-largest month for sports gambling in Ohio since the industry went live at the start of the year.

Ohioans placed nearly $700 million in bets in September, the first full month of the NFL season.

The state is on pace to have one of the top-five sports betting markets in the country. So far this year, the sports gaming industry has generated $700 million in taxable revenue.

