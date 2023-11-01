13abc Marketplace
Social Security mistake leaves senior owing $13,000, may lose payments

By Jada Respress
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sharon Collins reached to 13abc to find answers. She now owes $13,000 to Medicare. The problem is she says she thought the money for her supplemental Medicare premiums was being deducted from Social Security and transferred to Medicare. She admits she didn’t read all the fine print. She reached out to Social Security even showing letters where social security said “It was their mistake”

Collins said, “I take responsibility for my mistake. You pay half I’ll pay half which seems fair to me.”

Sharon says Social Security still said it was all on her.

Collins said, “He told me we don’t know what happened but somehow you fell through the cracks and you owe all this.” She was told to establish a 3-year payment plan to cover the charges.

Sharon wonders if or when she’ll get a social security check, now she’s worried she may have to go on welfare. Collins said, “So I can see my doctor, get my meds, and I can get food but once I lose my house and my utilities are turned off because I can’t pay them because you’ve got all my money. I can live on bologna sandwiches.”

What about Medicare? Sharon talked with their representatives too and more confusion lies. Collins said, “She pulled up my record and she didn’t see where I owed any money.”

When 13abc reached out to Social Security they couldn’t disclosed any information. When 13abc reached out to Medicare they referred us back to Social Security.

We’ll continue to stay on this and try get answers and resolution for Sharon. She wanted to share her story for other seniors to be aware to “read the fine print” to make sure this doesn’t happen to them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

