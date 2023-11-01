13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to get into the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Starbucks is kicking off the holidays with its seasonal cups and its holiday menu with old favorites and a new item.

Starting Thursday, hot drinks will be served in four festive cups clad in holiday red and Starbucks green with a mood-boosting magenta.

Starbucks says the magenta accent lifts the traditional colors and makes the red even brighter. Iced drink cups are also getting a holiday makeover with “playful baubles” and “sparkles.”

As for drinks, Starbucks has added the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, available hot and iced, to the menu. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte are all returning to this year’s menu.

Holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the holiday menu, too.

For Starbucks, the holidays are not just festive. Last year, the chain saw revenue grow 14% over the previous holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

This Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 image shows part of the HealthCare.gov website. The time to shop...
Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace opens for enrollment
Zoe Kravitz (left) and Channing Tatum (right) attend the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring...
Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week
It's a way this cat mom can create a lasting tribute.
Woman creates jewelry from cat fur and whiskers
Why El Nino isn’t acting normal & potential for big snows
Why El Nino isn’t acting normal & potential for big snows