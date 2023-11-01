Tiffin Police welcome new K9 to the department

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin police department welcomed a new K9 officer to its ranks. Officer Leo started training for his new position in September.

“Leo is from Poland. He’s about a year and four months old,” said Officer Elizabeth Miller.

K9 handler officer Elizabeth Miller says her new partner, K9 Leo, is a Belgian Malinois with lots of energy. The Tiffin Police Department met Leo in August and immediately knew he was the right officer for the job.

“There’s a selection process, so they run them through some stuff, and he fit the best for our department and was very friendly. He came up to us, licked us and give us kisses. We thought he would be best for our department,” Officer Miller said.

Officer Miller and Leo just completed six weeks of training.

The K9 is trained to apprehend suspects, look for missing people, search buildings and detect narcotics.

Tiffin has seen an uptick in drug cases. In 2021, Tiffin police had 89 drug-related cases.

The numbers jumped in 2022 to 121 and the department has already recorded 87 drug-related cases so far this year.

”Leo will be used on the streets and locating those narcotics and getting them off the street,” his handler said.

Tiffin’s K9 unit was dismantled in 2018 due to budget issues.

Officer Miller said Leo works well with everyone, but he has one bad habit.

”So far, I found out that Leo likes to nibble on watches. That’s his prime thing, but other than that, he just likes to play and enjoy himself and get out and walk in the community and see all the different colors of the leaves, the environment,” Miller said.

Tiffin police administrators say Leo along with his training cost $16,000 and it was all funded by the community.

