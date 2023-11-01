Toledo area sees snow on Halloween for the first time in a few years

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Halloween weather provided a little scare for some trick-or-treaters this year, and some neighborhoods normally packed with kids for the holiday, were not quite as packed Tuesday night.

It has been about five years since we have seen snow here in the Toledo area on Halloween.

Some kids braved the cold, but as soon as the snow started to stick, sticking it out for the candy became more difficult.

“I feel bad for the young kids because it is not really fair to them,” said a neighbor passing out candy, Morgan Hoverman. “It doesn’t feel like Halloween.”

As for Jess Wagner, she says the weather was not going to stop her and her Flintstone crew from shuffling around the neighborhood in their homemade ‘Flintmobile’.

“This summer we were at dinner and I was like we need to be the Flintstones for Halloween and so we did. I just thought it would be fun,” said Wagner.

If you were handing out candy Tuesday night and you found yourself with a lot left over, there are some options if you are looking to get rid of it.

One of those options, a local dentist is buying leftover candy to give to ship to U.S. Troops.

Now through Friday, November 3rd, Dental Excellence will pay one dollar per pound of candy, up to $10. Office locations include Sylvania, Napoleon, and Delta

