13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo Hemp Center, local businesses teaming up to give socks to the homeless amid winter months

Over the weekend he received a big donation of socks and hats to distribute as we head into the...
Over the weekend he received a big donation of socks and hats to distribute as we head into the winter months.(KSWO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center along with other local businesses are joining forces to provide warm socks for the homeless in the winter months.

The partnership will include collecting new and unused socks for the homeless community.

Toledo Hemp Center is leading the project and partnering with 12 local businesses to establish collection points across the city. The 12 businesses are; Crunch Fitness, Papa’s Tavern, The Polish Ostrich, Daffy’s, 5 Pints Bar & Grille, Hammer’s Grill, The Tattoo Shop, Wheelin on the Rocks, Kickstand Saloon, Charles E. Boyd Law Offices, Mayfly Tavern and Toledo Indoor Garden.

The socks can be dropped off at any of the businesses mentioned above between Oct. 1 and Jan. 7, 2024.

Once the socks are collected, Toledo Hemp Center will give the socks to the homeless community in downtown Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is holding its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this...
“Christmas Tree Ship” Community Giveback Day set for Dec. 2
A lawsuit has been filed against the Baton Rouge Diocese on behalf of a child sexual abuse...
Former SJJ faculty member accused of sexual abuse in 1999-2000
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
All Toledo GM workers expected to be back to work Wednesday
10/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast