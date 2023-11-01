Toledo Hemp Center, local businesses teaming up to give socks to the homeless amid winter months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center along with other local businesses are joining forces to provide warm socks for the homeless in the winter months.

The partnership will include collecting new and unused socks for the homeless community.

Toledo Hemp Center is leading the project and partnering with 12 local businesses to establish collection points across the city. The 12 businesses are; Crunch Fitness, Papa’s Tavern, The Polish Ostrich, Daffy’s, 5 Pints Bar & Grille, Hammer’s Grill, The Tattoo Shop, Wheelin on the Rocks, Kickstand Saloon, Charles E. Boyd Law Offices, Mayfly Tavern and Toledo Indoor Garden.

The socks can be dropped off at any of the businesses mentioned above between Oct. 1 and Jan. 7, 2024.

Once the socks are collected, Toledo Hemp Center will give the socks to the homeless community in downtown Toledo.

