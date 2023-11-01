13abc Marketplace
Wood County Health Department to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The health department is expecting 600 doses of the vaccine this week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the month of November.

The walk-in clinics will be offering the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine for people ages six and older. The vaccine is expected to provide better protection against variants currently impacting the community.

The November clinics will be offering the Moderna vaccine and will all be held at 1840 E Gypsy Lane Road in Bowling Green.

Below are the dates and times of the clinics:

  • Monday, Nov. 6, 3-6 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 13, 3-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 27, 3-6 p.m.

Appointments for the clinic are not necessary. People who attend the clinic with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. People who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine will not be charged.

