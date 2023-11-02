13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Windy through Friday, then dry, warmer, and gray this weekend.
11/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy tonight with a southwest breeze and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid-50s. There is a slim chance for some evening drizzle or a sprinkle. Actual rain accumulations are unlikely. The weekend will generally be cloudy with highs in the upper 50s on both days. Monday is looking warmer but windy with highs reaching the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain is possible late in the day Monday into Monday night. Election Day Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s under partly sunny skies and a few possible showers. There is a little better chance of some light rain on Wednesday with highs around 50.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
November 2nd Weather Forecast
Cloudy & Calm Pattern
November 2nd Weather Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast