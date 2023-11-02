11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy tonight with a southwest breeze and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid-50s. There is a slim chance for some evening drizzle or a sprinkle. Actual rain accumulations are unlikely. The weekend will generally be cloudy with highs in the upper 50s on both days. Monday is looking warmer but windy with highs reaching the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain is possible late in the day Monday into Monday night. Election Day Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s under partly sunny skies and a few possible showers. There is a little better chance of some light rain on Wednesday with highs around 50.

