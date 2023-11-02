13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

11/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold, lows in the upper 30s. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy, highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a few late evening sprinkles. SATURDAY: Chance of a few AM sprinkles, clearing skies, mild, highs in the upper 50s. Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, highs near 60.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

11/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
November 2nd Weather Forecast