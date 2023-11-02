2nd Graders at Shoreland Elementary return to classroom after repairs from a crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase down Alexis Rd. that ended with a crash into Shoreland Elementary happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2023. Six weeks later, the roughly two dozen second graders in Mrs. Algarin’s room are back where they started the school year.

“We called our classroom that we moved to our vacation home. So, they were really excited to have a vacation home, but they were super excited to come back,” said Tiffany Algarin.

“When the vehicle entered the building, it hit the classroom’s sink and the plumbing. So, then water went all over,” added Kim Dedo, Principal of Shoreland.

The new building opened in this location at the end of Alexis Rd. last year. When the pursuit went through the wall of the school, it caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, including water damage.

Contractors are still working on some cleanup, but the brick wall is once again in tact. Students also got donations of supplies, including braille that came from The Ability Center for one student.

For now, Washington Local Schools has placed temporary barricades around the front of the building. Administrators plan to replace those with permanent ones that match the landscaping. It’s all an effort to prevent another crash from ending inside Shoreland, placing any anxiety to rest, and putting safety first.

As for the driver, Ryan Hasselbach, 26, of Oak Harbor, he’s facing charges of OVI, Failure to Comply, and Vandalism. Court records show he’s due for a preliminary hearing in Lucas County in two weeks.

