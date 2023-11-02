Chicago man accused of menacing at bank, leading police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Chicago man was arrested by Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputies after leading police on a chase Wednesday evening.

Darryl Lovett, 25, is charged with menacing, failure to comply and obstruction.

According to police, officers were called to the Chase Bank on Secor because a man was inside threatening others.

Lovett allegedly fled in a vehicle, before turning right on Dorr. During the chase he struck another vehicle with two people inside.

He was arrested near the Toledo/Springfield line.

Lovett’s bail was set at $50,000 Thursday. His next hearing is scheduled for November 9.

