Cincinnati Zoo gets ready for holiday season with Fiona Nutcracker statue

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo unveiled the new Fiona nutcracker statue Thursday just in time for the holidays.

It took about 12 people to create her and about 1,650 hours to make.

This year’s nutcracker will have:

  • Six slices of watermelon on her belt because she was born six weeks premature and loves watermelon
  • A camera on her belt because she grew up in front of the camera
  • 29 buttons on her coat representing her birthweight of 29 pounds
  • An Aquarius symbol because she is an Aquarius
  • Garnet, her birthstone, on the crown
  • Fritz, her baby brother, painted on her toenail

The Fiona nutcracker was first introduced in 2022 for the show’s 40th anniversary.

The hippo head took a year to create the 24-foot-tall nutcracker statue. It is a tribute to the zoo’s most famous resident -- Fiona.

Fans of Fiona will have fun finding the hidden details that are part of the famous hippo’s story.

The nutcracker has been a PNC Festival of Lights tradition for decades, and the last two have been a rhinoceros and a lion, according to the zoo’s archives.

The new hippo statue can be found at the main entrance of the zoo for the PNC Festival of Lights show from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, 2024

